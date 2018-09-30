Hundreds come out for Pembroke Heritage Festival

PEMBROKE, Va - Celebrating nearly 30 years of tradition, hundreds of people in the New River Valley came out to enjoy the Pembroke Heritage Festival.

For its 29th year, downtown Pembroke in Giles County was transformed Saturday into a street festival featuring live musical artists, artisan craft vendors and home-cooked food. The Pembroke Heritage festival is the biggest event in the town all year long and features the honored tradition of making homemade apple butter.

