Hundreds honor life of former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Hundreds honored the life of former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger at a memorial service in Blacksburg Monday.

The 70-year-old died in his Blacksburg home on May 6.

Steger is known as one of the most influential presidents in Virginia Tech's history, which was evident in the tributes given in his memory.

"Charles Steger knew what was best for Virginia Tech and more importantly best for Virginia," Sen. Mark Warner said.

Some of Virginia’s top leaders spoke to a packed crowd in the Moss Arts Center about how they'll remember Steger.

"The man who was the architect for what we know as the modern day Virginia Tech," Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Tributes also came from former university leaders who served alongside Steger during his tenure as president from 2000 to 2014.

"Charles changed this university, he certainly changed my life. He was a dear friend and I will miss him terribly," former board of visitors’ rector John Lawson said.

10 News also got the chance to catch up with another leader in Hokie Nation who knew Steger well.

"A lot of what Virginia Tech is goes right back to Dr. Steger," former football coach Frank Beamer said.

Steger's family members said the kind and powerful words they heard show them just how influential he was.

"He certainly wasn't planning on leaving us so soon because he was still so inspired and so excited about all the things he had going on," Steger's son Christopher Steger said.

His son said he hopes people will remember the impact his father made across the country and do their part to honor his memory.

"It would also be a fitting tribute if someday soon you would take an extra moment to be kind to someone. Be kind to someone even though you don't have to and maybe wear a tie," Christopher Steger said.

