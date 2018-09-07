I-77 North blocked in Carroll County for fiery wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - State police are at the scene of a wreck on I-77 involving two tractor-trailers that have caught fire.

Northbound I-77 is blocked at mile marker 6.5, which isn't far from the Route 775 exit.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m. A tractor-trailer had a mechanical breakdown and was in the right lane when a tractor-trailer for FedEx rear-ended it, according to the state trooper at the scene.

The first tractor-trailer was hauling recyclable plastics. Both trucks caught fire, and crews are still working to get that under control.

One of the drivers had minor injuries but was treated at the scene and is now walking around, according to the responding trooper.

Neither driver has been charged at this time but the crash is under investigation.

State police hope to have I-77 back open by 8 a.m. As of 6 a.m., there is a 1-mile backup.

