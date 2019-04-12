I-81 bridge replacement will cause drivers to use detour for months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A bridge replacement project on I-81 is prompting a months-long detour in Montgomery County.

Workers are replacing the New River Bridge at exit 105.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the northbound on-ramp at exit 105 will close for an estimated six months. A detour will be in place from Route 232 onto Rock Road to Tyler Avenue to exit 109.

The northbound off-ramp will also be closed at mile marker 105, but it is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. When that opens, drivers will use the newly built overpass bridge while the on-ramp detour is in place.

Expect lane closures throughout the area on weekdays from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone.

The project is projected to be complete in December 2020.

