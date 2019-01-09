I-81 police chase ends with driver's arrest after 30+ miles

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged a 24-year-old man who they say led them on a more-than 30-mile chase Wednesday morning on Interstate 81.

At 10:33 a.m., a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for going 78 mph in a 60 mph work zone at the 104-mile marker on I-81 in Pulaski County.

The 2013 red Chevrolet Camaro refused to stop when the deputy activated his emergency lights, according to state police.

As the Camaro continued driving north on I-81, entering Montgomery County, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance from Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police units stopped the Camaro at the 138.7 mile marker, and the driver, Dejuane Wilson, of Wakefield, Virginia, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with felony eluding by Virginia State Police and transported to the Roanoke County Jail.

Charges against Wilson in Pulaski County are pending.

