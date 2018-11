PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - State police are responding to several wrecks in the same spot on I-81 in Pulaski County.

A bridge iced over near mile marker 94 and there have been five or six crashes there since 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Virginia State Police dispatch.

Multiple people were hurt. More details on those injuries were not immediately available.

There is one southbound lane closed at mile marker 94, as of 6 a.m.

Expect delays in the area.

