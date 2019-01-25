Increased police presence at local schools due to manhunt

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - Parents are being warned that there will be an increased police presence in Carroll County and Pulaski County schools on Friday.

All Pulaski County schools are on shelter in place status. That means that schools will operate as usual, but staff members will be on a higher state of alert.

According to a robocall from the Carroll County school system, this is a response to threats that were made in Forcyth and Surry counties.

Police are searching for a white Ford Explorer with North Carolina tags TKC3494 that was last seen on I-77 at Exit 14, according to the school system.

Montgomery County schools are not on lockdown, according to a spokeswoman.

We're working to get more details confirmed. Check back for updates.

