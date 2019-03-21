Injuries reported after Giles County school bus involved in crash on I-81

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Three students are hurt after a Giles County school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 81 Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

WCYB reports that the bus was taking students from Narrows High School to a band competition at Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia.

A tractor-trailer and the school bus collided in the southbound lanes at mile marker 12, according to state police.

The three students, who complained of minor injuries, were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure, according to state police.

As of 11:00 a.m., VDOT reports that the south left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed and that traffic backups are about 2 miles.

