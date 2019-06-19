Inmate escapes during trash truck assignment in Dublin

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Bloodhounds are helping search for an escaped inmate in Dublin.

New River Jail inmate Jeremy C. Bryan, 42, escaped a work assignment on Cleburne Avenue around noon on Monday.

Bryan was working on a trash truck. He is a non-violent offender who was considered a low flight risk, so he was allowed to work unsupervised.

Giles County and Pulaski County deputies, Christiansburg police, and state troopers searched for him for about four hours on Monday, to no avail.

Bryan will face a felony charge of escaping without force, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny.

Anyone with information about Bryan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by dialing #77 on a cellphone. You can also email Area24@vsp.virginia.gov.

