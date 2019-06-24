Inn at Virginia Tech to provide rooms to more than 300 students

BLACKSBURG, Va. - This fall, more than 300 students might be living at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

This comes after an email surfaced claiming the Holiday Inn would be closed from Aug. 10 to May 31 of next year because it will be housing about 200 students.

The university announced on Monday that the Inn is committing three floors of guest rooms to create a "learning-centered living environment for approximately 325 students for the 2019-20 academic year."

There will still be a limited number of guest rooms on the fourth floor, and the Inn will reportedly go back to a full-service hotel and conference center in June 2020.

In its statement, officials with the university say it will be able to adequately house all incoming freshman thanks to help from the Inn, the pending deal with the Holiday Inn Express and "moderately extended housing strategies."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.