Investigation underway after grape heist at Montgomery County vineyard

ELLISTON, Va. - An investigation is underway after tons of grapes were stolen from Firefly Hill Vineyards.

Owners said they arrived at the three-acre vineyard in Elliston Tuesday to find most of their vines empty. They estimate the loss to be four to six tons of grapes and a financial loss of about $50,000.

Owners said the grapes represented 12 years of hard work from the family and they are devastated.

The vineyard is closed until further notice. If you have any information, you can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.



