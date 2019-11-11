'It's so exciting': Local fudge maker delivers fudge to more than 100 veterans

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady shop in Pulaski was busy Monday morning, but not with customers.

Around two dozen local police officers, firefighters, sheriff's deputies and state troopers were gathering bags of fudge to take to 97 veterans.

For Navy veteran and Dublin barber shop owner Bob Donely, the fudge was a sweet surprise on an important day.

"When we got back from Vietnam, it wasn't too good. I'm glad it's changed and people recognize the fact that we did serve our country," Donely said.

Marine Corps and National Guard veteran Daniel Mitchell was sound asleep when his boss, Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert, showed up with fudge.

"It kind of means a lot for a little bit of appreciation, and it's nice to see your boss delivering you some fudge early in the morning," Mitchell said.

Blue Ridge Fudge Shop owner Robin Burdette said the delivery effort came together after our story a few weeks ago previewing the delivery.

"The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reached out to me when they saw it on the news. They were so excited about it, they agreed to not only help me deliver but round up a bunch of people to help me deliver, which is amazing," Burdette said.

Lambert and Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell were eager to make their deliveries.

"Everybody has a story to tell, and we want to hear it," Lambert said.

"(We enjoy) just showing our appreciation to them," Worrell said.

On Sunday, Burdette delivered fudge to 10 veterans, bringing the total number of veterans who received fudge this year to 107, more than double what she's done in years passed.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.