JOANN to open new Christiansburg location this June

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - JOANN is opening a new store in Christiansburg.

The craft supply and fabric store is opening its newest location Friday, June 22, and celebrating the occasion all weekend with giveaways, special savings and activities for the local community.

At 9 a.m., doors will open to the public at the store at 145 Shoppers Way.

The first 100 people in line each day will receive a gift card, with other giveaways and sales being held throughout the first three days the store is open.

On Saturday, the store will have crafts for kids and a balloon artist from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and teachers will receive a 15 percent discount with a valid ID.

On Sunday, the store opens at 10 a.m., rather than 9 a.m.

10 News reached out to JOANN about the future of the current Christiansburg location and is waiting for a response.

For event details, contact information and additional store information, visit joann.com/christiansburg.

