July 4th ceremony honors fallen Pulaski veteran

PULASKI, Va. - People honored a decorated fallen soldier Wednesday at a special July Fourth remembrance ceremony in Pulaski.

Retired Purple Heart recipient Al Davis told the story of Cpl. Lewis Kenneth Bausell, a Pulaski native who posthumously received the Medal of Honor.

He fought in World War II, and at age 20 he died after jumping on top of a grenade to save his fellow Marines. His niece, Susan Treadwell, traveled from Maine to attend the veterans ceremony.

"To have the town and these associations remember him is a very meaningful thing to a family that really grieved a terrible loss," Treadwell said.

Town leaders unveiled a portrait of Bausell to display in the historic courthouse.

"It's incredible to see all these old photographs of my family and to see it all brought to life and to see him remembered," he said.

Around 75 people came to the ceremony inside the Pulaski Theatre. Many people got emotional when hearing Bausell’s story.

Afterward, bagpipes played as people walked outside to a courtyard where the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute marked the end of the tribute.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.