Jury examines extensive GPS, forensic evidence in Eisenhauer murder trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A murder trial that has gripped the New River Valley community is set to resume Friday morning.

David Eisenhauer is accused of kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old Blacksburg girl while he was a freshman at Virginia Tech. Nicole Lovell disappeared in January 2016. Her body was found in a wooded area.

LOOKING BACK AT WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY IN THE TRIAL

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CASE

TIMELINE DETAILING THE PAST TWO YEARS OF EVENTS IN THIS CASE

On Thursday, the jury was shown data that was taken from Eisenhauer's Garmin GPS on January 26 and January 27, the same time Lovell went missing and was believed to be killed. It tracked Eisenhauer traveling to a Walmart, where a receipt found in his car shows he purchased a shovel. That shovel, which was bloody, was found in the truck of his car. Surveillance photos from Walmart show a man and woman, believed to be Eisenhauer and Natalie Keepers, who is also charged.

The GPS logged travel on Fairfax Road, the same road Lovell's home is located. The GPS shows he arrived shortly after midnight on January 26. From there it tracked travel back to Craigs Creek Road, which is the same area where investigators say Lovell was killed.

Autopsy results show Lovell was hit with a shovel and had been stabbed 14 times. Most of the wounds were to the head, but she also had wounds in the neck and chest area.

Keepers, who was also a Virginia Tech student at the time of the murder, is accused of helping Eisenhauer murder Lovell, and concealing her body. Keepers is expected to take the stand in this trial.

Keepers told investigators that Eisenhauer met Lovell at a high school party. She also said he worried that he might have had sex with Lovell, but claimed he could not remember because something caused him to black out at the party. He allegedly woke up in a ditch the next morning remembering nothing.

Lovell was not pregnant, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

This story will develop throughout the day. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.