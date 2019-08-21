Kroger employees pack meals to 'Feed the Hungry'

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Employees at the Christiansburg Kroger went from scanning and stocking food to packing food for a good cause.

The Kroger "Feed the Hungry" program will give boxes of nonperishable food such as oats, juice, peanut butter and canned meat to families in need. Christiansburg Kroger employees packaged 1,800 boxes in under an hour.

"The smiles on folks' faces today, the laughter in the room...you can tell everyone is uplifted and feeling good," said Christian Long of Kroger. "We're understanding we're making a big difference today."

Kroger employees in several other stores, including its Forest location, also packed meals Wednesday. Kroger customers will be able to purchase the boxes for families in need Oct. 1.

