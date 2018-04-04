Local company looking to raise funds to provide free food training services to those in need

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - For the past three years, April Hannah has been serving up tasty meals at Sam's Hot Dog Stand.

Just two months ago, she received manger food service training that will allow her to move up in the food industry.

“I would definitely say, 'Go ahead and take the course.' That way, if you want to work in food you have better opportunities and better chances of moving up and a better life,” said Hannah.

A better life is what Keith Rahn, owner of NRV Food Services, is looking to provide free of charge to the homeless, veterans and anyone in need of a job.

Rahn has partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, to provide food free safety education courses.

“What this training offers is a nationally recognized certificate for food safety protection managers,” Rahn said. “This will aid them in getting manger jobs in restaurants to building their lives in the food industry.”

Rahn said that most restaurants will not hire an individual without the training.

The course can cost between $125 and $175 per person. Individuals can become certified to start working after they complete the eight-hour class and pass the exam.

The training will take place at Lola's International Bar & Grill in Christiansburg every third Thursday of the month, if Rahn can raise enough money in time to offer this service.

“We set up a GoFundMe account to raise $500,000 for this fund and that will allow us to train 50,000 vets or people in need of assistance,” said Rahn.

Rahn said he is up for the huge task and asks for the community for its support.





