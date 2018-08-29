Local food enterprise center at old Prices Fork Middle School receives federal funding

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Plans are well underway for the revitalization project at the old Prices Fork Middle School in Montgomery County, according to a release from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The two senators have announced $150,000 in federal funding for the second phase of the project, which is focused on transforming part of the space into a local food enterprise center.

According to their statement, the center will have a commercial kitchen, farm-to-table restaurant, a local craft brewery, a retail consignment market and support services for businesses.

The grant was awarded through the United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Business Development Grants Program.

The other two phases of the project are focused on providing housing, specifically for senior citizens.

In total, the project is expected to cost $7 million.

