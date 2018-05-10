Local neighborhood faces bear nuisance

BLACKSBURG,Va. - Elizabeth Shouse's daughter is cleaning up evidence left by an uninvited visitor.

This bear has been showing up in her neighborhood nearly every night ,causing her concern for all of her three children.

“I just want to find a way to get the bear to go back into the woods and not come to our houses,” said Shouse.

Without a garage, Shouse has no place to store her garbage other than inside. If she makes any modifications, such as drilling holes to secure the can, she would lose the warranty on them.

"You don’t really expect to live in the town of Blacksburg and deal with a bear," said Shouse.

I spoke with town manager Chris Lawrence, who says a solution is being worked on with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

"We are trying to evaluate different ways to be able to educate and offer to the public, such as bear- resistance trash cans. Retrofitting existing trash cans with some latch kind of system," said Lawrence, deputy town manager of Blacksburg.

Lawrence says the town is still in the early stages of choosing what would work best. Until a more permanent solution is found, there are some modifications that can be made to prevent these unwanted visitors.

"Using something as simple as a tow strap that is used to secure loads on automobiles or a ratchet strap. Putting one or multiple of those around the existing rolling carts can help deter bears," said Betsy Stinson, wildlife biologist, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries wants to remind everyone to remove all bird feeders and pet food to help keep these encounters down.

Lawrence says in the upcoming months they hope to share options to prevent wild visitors like the bear.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.