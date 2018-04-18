Local nonprofits celebrate 24-hour donation period for Give Big NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Today marks one of the biggest days of the year for nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley.

The fifth annual Give Big NRV Day officially kicked off at midnight, as the 24-hour donation period continues throughout the day. The Community Foundation sponsors the day of giving, letting nonprofits expand their donor base and increase money for community projects.

More than 130 nonprofit organizations have signed up to participate, including the Children's Museum of Blacksburg, the Giles Animal Rescue and the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

"They like the idea of having a way to collect money online," said Jessica Wirgau, the executive director for the Community Foundation. "A lot of the organizations in this are are pretty tiny and volunteer run. Any tool we can give them at the Foundation to make their life easier is what we strive to do and they take advantage of it."

The goal for this year is to raise $250,000 by midnight. Last year, more than $220,000 was raised for 115 organizations.

