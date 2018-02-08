Local researchers find drowsy driving is much bigger issue

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Researchers have found drowsy driving is a lot more common than people think.

"They are looking for cues such as the droopiness of the eyes or the amount of eye closures that were being observed,” said William Horrey with the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Using federal data collected from 2010 through 2013. AAA and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute recently worked together to update that information.

"What we found was that about 9 percent of crashes overall and about 11 percent of police reportable crashes involved drowsiness. And that's significantly higher than previous estimates that have been put out by the government that had estimated drowsiness crashes to be about 2 to 3 percent,” Justin Owens, research scientist for VTTI, said.

In several years researchers say they had more than 3,000 drivers on the road and analyzed over 700 crashes. They put cameras into people's personal cars and watched for drowsy symptoms.

"We could watch drivers as drivers began to exhibit drowsy symptoms as they were driving. So that's increase in lid closures. We could also look at other driving behaviors such as weaving in the lane, crashes or near-crashes,” Owens said.

If you find yourself feeling drowsy on the road, experts suggest stop and get some caffeine. Better yet, they say, take a 20 to 30-minute nap; it’s the safest option for everyone.



