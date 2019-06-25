Local researchers uncover more on 2016 election interference

BLACKSBURG, Va. - There are new developments in what’s known about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. There are efforts in southwest Virginia to understand more about what happened.

Some Virginia Tech researchers said they're the only ones who have looked at certain aspects of how Facebook and Google paved the way for the influence.

Professor Katherine Haenschen said Facebook took advantage of the politics inside a federal oversight agency. She said the company was able to keep its political ads free of disclaimers, which would have let the public know foreign groups were paying for many of them.

“It’ll say that message, ‘paid for by.’ That’s a disclaimer. It tells the citizen who paid for this ad, which is important information that helps you understand where this political message is coming from,” Haenschen said.

The new research shows how, years before the election, Facebook and Google pushed to keep their ads free of disclaimers. The companies said they didn’t want to have extra words on the screen.

Google provided an alternate solution, allowing users to click through the ad to find the disclaimer.

Haenschen said Facebook took advantage of a highly politicized federal oversight agency --

the Federal Election Commission. The company didn’t offer a compromise like Google did. Instead, it simply pushed for an exemption to the disclaimer rules.

“That’s because Facebook’s lawyer knew that it would deadlock the parties,” Haenschen said. “No advisory opinion would be issued. The ads would become essentially unregulated and Facebook could go ahead and do what they wanted to do.”

Haenschen said blame can go to the platforms, the federal agency and the public -- for not applying pressure.

“I think we’ve all learned a painful lesson and I think,” she said. “Hopefully, going forward, we’ll all be a bit more conscious about how technology is being used in political campaigns.”

Facebook now requires disclaimers for political ads and has a lengthy verification process for them. The company also launched a political ad archive.

Haenschen is an assistant professor of communication in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech. She began the research in 2017 and the work was published late last month.

