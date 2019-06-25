Local restaurants show off tastes, flavors of Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a sweet treat, Blacksburg restaurants are offering deals all week long.

The eighth annual Blacksburg Restaurant Week started Monday and runs through Sunday.

Over 20 local restaurants, wineries and bakeries are offering different specials for lunch, dinner or dessert to give everyone a taste of all the different flavors in town.

"More and more restaurants are realizing, you know, this is a cool thing to bring back the community," said Laureen Blakemore, the director of Downtown Blacksburg Inc. "Let them see what we have to offer and show off some of our great recipes and menus."

