Local students create resource center to help peers dealing with mental health issues

BLACKSBURG,Va. - Kevin Pei is a rising junior and industrial engineering major at Virginia Tech.

He is creating an online database of all the local resources in the New River Valley for students dealing with mental health issues.

“On this website, we are going to have one stop-shop for all things related to mental health resources. Specifically information on those resources such as, average wait time, costs and insurance providers that are accepted at these places. All things that students shouldn't have to spend so much time on,” said Pei.

His inspiration behind the project is his girlfriend, Tori Eden Hilbert, who committed suicide earlier this year.

“One thing I would tell Tori is that, everything that she lived for and everything she unfortunately died for, I am going to try and honor that. No one is going to have to go through the same thing she had to go through,” said Pei.

The Eden Resource Center is still in the early stages of development. It has received advice and support of the Women's Center at Virginia Tech.

Tori Eden Hilbert worked at the Women’s Resource Center on campus and Pei wants to honor her legacy.

“It's a way to explain to people that they aren’t alone and that, even though they may feel alone, there are other people that experience what they are going through,” said Gabriela Sentíes, director of outreach for Eden’s Resource Center.

To help raise awareness about mental health, Eden’s Resource Center raised $5,000 and donated it to the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, in Hilbert’s honor.

“For the people who are maybe struggling with mental health issues, it's that changes are happening and there will be better resources available,” said Pei.

Eden’s Resource Center also has “Eden” T-shirts available for purchase, here, to help fund its mission.

If you or know someone you know who is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicidal Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or follow this link.

