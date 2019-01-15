Major backup on I-81 South in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - An incident is causing a major backup on I-81 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

The southbound right lane is blocked at mile marker 129, which is near the Ironto exit.

I-81 South has a 5-mile backup, as of 9:15 a.m. Route 460 is also backed up.

According to Jason Bond, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman, crews are working to remove a truck that crashed during the winter storm over the weekend.

Crews started unloading the truck around 10 p.m. Monday and have been working through the morning. They are having to unload the truck by hand, which is why it's taking so long.

Expect delays.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.