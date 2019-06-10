Man arrested after woman found shot to death in Jefferson National Forest

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Wythe County deputies have arrested a man after a woman was found shot to death in the Jefferson National Forest.

Deputies responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. A body had been found near the roadway on Oriole Drive.

The woman's identity is known and will be made public once the sheriff's office is able to notify her family.

As a result of the investigation, 53-year-old Smyth County resident Steven Ray Crouse was identified as a person of interest. Deputies executed a search warrant at his home in Ceres and collected enough evidence to charge him with first-degree murder, disposal of a body, and the use of a gun in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any more details at the moment, as this is an active investigation.

