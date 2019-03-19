Man arrested in Giles County on sexual battery, assault charges involving two minors

RICH CREEK, Va. - A man is behind bars after he was arrested on sexual battery and assault and battery charges, according to the Rich Creek Police Department.

Authorities say David Helm was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants alleging a sexual battery and an assault and battery against two separate minors.

Helm is being held at the New River Regional Jail on those charges and a separate felony charge from the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rick Creek Police Department or Giles County Sheriff's Office.

