Man attacks deputies, breaks one's finger, while being arrested in Giles County, authorities say

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A 25-year-old man broke the finger of a deputy while resisting arrest in Giles County on Sunday, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Staffordsville Hill Road for a report of suspicious activity.
While there, deputies encountered Trey Amari Cummings, of Glen Allen, Virginia, and what they saw gave them a reason to detain Cummings for questioning on possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.
As deputies attempted to detain he became violent.
After a brief struggle, Cummings was arrested on several charges:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Destruction of property
- Obstruction of justice
- Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
He is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.
