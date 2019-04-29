Man attacks deputies, breaks one's finger, while being arrested in Giles County, authorities say

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A 25-year-old man broke the finger of a deputy while resisting arrest in Giles County on Sunday, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Staffordsville Hill Road for a report of suspicious activity.

While there, deputies encountered Trey Amari Cummings, of Glen Allen, Virginia, and what they saw gave them a reason to detain Cummings for questioning on possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As deputies attempted to detain he became violent.

After a brief struggle, Cummings was arrested on several charges:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Destruction of property

Obstruction of justice

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

He is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

