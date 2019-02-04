Man charged with DWI in crash that seriously hurt motorcycle driver, juvenile

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A 22-year-old man is charged with a DWI in a crash that sent a motorcycle driver and his juvenile passenger to the hospital.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ellett Road and South Main Street in Blacksburg.

Police say a sedan traveling south on Main Street hit the motorcycle, which was traveling west on Ellett Road.

The driver of the sedan, Andrew Patton, is charged with a DWI and had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.

The man driving the motorcycle and his passenger, who is a minor, both have serious injuries. Police will not release their names.

