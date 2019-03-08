Man charged with stealing car from Giles High School

GILES COUNTY, Va. - The man authorities say stole a car from Giles High School in January is now in jail.

Steven Rondell Claxton, 38, of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

The 2000 Ford Contour involved in this case was stolen from the high school on or about Jan. 11 and found in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street in Roanoke several days later.

The investigation, assisted by the Pearisburg Police Department, is ongoing and more charges by the Sheriff's Office are pending.

At this time, Claxton is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

