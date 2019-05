PULASKI, Va. - A 52-year-old man died Wednesday after being crushed by a car in the town of Pulaski.

Police responded to Insurance Auto Auction at 1250 East Main Street at 3:47 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, the victim was being treated but later died at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Steve Allen Taylor, of Smyth County, Virginia.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

