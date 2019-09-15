Man dribbling basketball across America for charity stops in New River Valley

PULASKI, Va. - Steven Cooper is taking his basketball and going across the country for a cause.

Cooper is dribbling a basketball coast to coast for his 7773 Foundation. The 3,500-mile long journey will take four months and raise money for organizations such as the 100 Mile Club, University of North Carolina Men's Health, Carolina for the Kids, Urban Surf and Trips for Kids Charlotte.

"My personality is a dreaming extremist," Cooper said. "It's wide open with no shut-off valve."

Cooper's journey will take him to the seven colleges that will play in the Maui Invitational basketball tournament, which includes Virginia Tech. Cooper stopped by the New River Valley during the weekend, including a stop at the Pulaski YMCA on Sunday morning.

The foundation is also raffling off Cooper's University of North Carolina-themed Tesla for the cause. Cooper allowed Dublin resident and UNC fan Jeff Muse to drive the car during his visit to Pulaski.

"It's kind of like Make-A-Wish for adults," Muse said. "I just found out I had cancer. Driving the car was just a great experience."

"Whatever you're doing, do it from the heart without expecting anything in return," Cooper said.

You can donate to the 7773 Foundation by clicking here, or enter to win Cooper's Tesla by clicking here.

