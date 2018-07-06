Man gets life in prison for Christiansburg hearing clinic murder

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The man who admitted to killing a woman at a Christiansburg hearing aid clinic will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Cyron Stokes on Friday morning to life in prison for first-degree murder, and an additional 10 years for attempted murder.

Stokes wanted to kill his former attorney at her office in January 2017 but she wasn't there, so Stokes randomly killed the Anderson Audiology receptionist, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Narrows resident Amy Byrd Shrader was 58 when she was killed at Anderson Audiology on Oak Tree Boulevard.

Another woman was physically assaulted and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stokes' mother was in court on Friday. She apologized to the Shrader's family and said she hopes they can still forgive him.

