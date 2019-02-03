Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting off I-81 near Radford

RADFORD - The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning on Interstate 81 at the Pulaski County/Roanoke County line.

Following a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Pulaski earlier Sunday morning involving a GMC Sierra pickup truck, a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued by the Town of Pulaski Police for the suspect vehicle.

A short time later the driver of the GMC called 911 and notified the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office of his location on Interstate 81 at the 104 mile marker just inside the Pulaski County line from Montgomery County.

Virginia State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to that location and found the man inside his pickup on the shoulder of I-81. Police said the man exited the vehicle armed with a shotgun. The trooper and deputies attempted to negotiate with him to put down his weapon and surrender. The armed man instead fired a shot into the hillside, then pointed the shotgun at the officers who then fired striking the suspect.

The man was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

