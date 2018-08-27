19-year-old arrested, charged with assaulting, robbing woman in Radford

RADFORD, Va. - A man is in custody after Radford police say he assaulted and robbed a woman Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Street in Radford during a domestic disturbance.

After an investigation, 19-year-old Khaellab Dobos was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and strangulation.

Dobos was arrested without any issue and is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Police say the incident is not related to the case of the man beaten unconscious in Radford.

