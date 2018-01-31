Man pleads guilty to murder at Christiansburg hearing aid clinic

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A man who said he woke up one morning and wanted to kill someone pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder.

Cyron Stokes admitted to the murder of Amy Shrader last January at the Anderson Audiology office in Christiansburg.

Stokes admitted to stabbing and strangling Shrader.

Prosecutor Mary Pettit says Stokes told detectives he woke up that morning and decided to kill someone.

He said he considered killing either his girlfriend or his attorney. He instead randomly decided to kill Shrader, who was the receptionist at Anderson Audiology. He struck another woman in the office.

Stokes will be sentenced in April.

