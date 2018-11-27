Man sentenced for trying to kill 2 Christiansburg police officers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Patrick County man has been sentenced to 83 years in prison for pulling a gun on two Christiansburg police officers and fighting them over the weapon.

The Roanoke Times reports Burdis Gene Barker Jr. was also ordered Monday to pay $290,000 in fines. He was found guilty last month of charges including attempted capital murder of law enforcement officers.

The officers testified that they were called in 2016 to a possible credit card theft by Barker, who appeared jumpy when questioned. They say he then pulled out the gun, which Barker said was planted by police.

A separate jury trial is set next month for Barker, who also is accused of plotting to kill a judge and sheriff's deputy while in custody. He's represented by attorney Wade McNichols.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.