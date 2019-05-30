Man wanted for attempted murder may be armed, Floyd County Sheriff says

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

Walter Aurelius Little, 37, may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Floyd County deputies responded to a call in the Copper Hill area early Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Little had brought a gun into the home, a struggle ensued, and a single shot was fired.

No one was hurt.

Little took off, possibly in a blue 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

Little is described as 6'1" tall, 285 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 540-745-9334.

