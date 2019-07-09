Mass egger on the loose in Pulaski as more than 20 cars, homes hit

PULASKI, Va. - If you're parking in Pulaski, be careful.

Police are looking for the person they say has recently egged more than 20 cars and homes.

The vandalized neighborhoods include Henry Avenue on the northwestern side of town all the way to Hickory Street and the northeastern end of town.

Police are offering a $50 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the egg thrower.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 540-994-8680 or the department's anonymous tip line at 540-994-8625.



