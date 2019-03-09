Meet the Blacksburg 1st Grader with a giving heart larger than herself

BLACKSBURG, Va. - How much impact can one little girl have on her community? If you think not much, you've never met JuJu Yang, a first grader in the New River Valley.

JuJu has taken it upon herself to raise money for others, people she more than likely will never meet. All you have to do is spend a few minutes with her to realize that she is hardwired for good.

When the 6-year-old walks her schools's halls she can't help but feel a sense of pride around every corner.

"Coins for California, help support people who lost their homes, that's what it says," JuJu read aloud from one of the signs.

She's a first grader at Gilbert Linkous Elementary School in Blacksburg. One day at breakfast with her mom she had a question she just had to get out.

"I asked her to show me some of the biggest fires and she showed me the one in California and I just kind of thought of the idea," JuJu said.

JuJu knows people have a lot of change so she asked her classmates to bring it in with those who lost everything

"We aren't really sure how we're going to get it to California, but we're going to find out," JuJu said.

That's where Captain Louie's Future Leaders come in, a service group in memory of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Captain Louie Heslip who passed away suddenly a few years ago. The group is comprised of fourth and fifth graders who tackle service projects because Heslip dedicated his lfie to community service. JuJu and her coin idea caught their eye.

"Our speciality is kind of taking things and running with it," Captain Louie's Teacher Leader Tess Brooke said. "It's a big ripple effect from a first grader, to the family, to the fourth and fifth graders throughout the county and now even local businesses."

The collection efforts spread past the classroom and now jars are sprinkled around town in local businesses to help with the effort. The jar at the Weight Club in Blacksburg has begun to fill up and other jars across town are getting love as well. The jars are full of pennies, quarters and even some cash to help chase a dream. JuJu's dad Zhaomin Yang has been able to watch the entire process play out in front of him.

"I am very proud of her and I think that really through this process I can see that she has grown, she has learned things," Zhaomin said.

The money will go to the Red Cross for wildfire relief and she's happy to share.

"It's following the three "R's"," JuJu said. "Responsible, respectful and ready."

JuJu has never even been to California, but in her eyes, it doesn't matter.

"If someone else is happy I'm happy," JuJu said. "And if I help people, people will be happy, so I don't have to worry about anything."

JuJu's efforts have paid off, the pocket change has added up to more $1,200. School collection have stopped, but the jars will stay out at the community locations through next week.

