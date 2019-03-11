Missing 15-year-old Montgomery County girl may be with 24-year-old man in Florida

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mackenzie Bowie was last seen by family at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She may be with Jacob Bradley Walker, 24, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Walker has recently made statements about being in Florida, but the Sheriff's Office has not confirmed that.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either individual, you're asked to call the Sheriff''s Office at 540-382-4343.

