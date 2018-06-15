Missing Carroll County 6-year-old boy found safe in Indiana; mom and grandfather arrested

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - Carroll County Sheriff J. B. Gardner confirmed that 6-year-old Derek Michael Barnett has been located in Richmond, Indiana and is safe.

Rebecca Barnett and her father, Christopher Barnett, have both been arrested.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

Derek Michael Barnett was last seen June 7. He is believed to be with a parent who no longer has custody, and may be in Indiana.

Derek is 4' and 65 lbs. He has noticeable dental damage.

The sheriff's office does not have a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 276-728-4146 or the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-2251.

