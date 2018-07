Courtesy of the Aware Foundation

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. - A missing teen has been found, according to Pulaski Police.

Officers say 13-year-old Tommy Lyons was found safe Sunday afternoon.

Brett Downey with Pulaski Police tells us Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is handling the case.

They'll send out more details soon.

