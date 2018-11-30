Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center competing for national grant

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - An animal shelter needs your help to win a national grant up to $25,000. The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center already won $5,000 Petco Foundation Holiday Wish campaign.

The campaign lets people submit stories of how their pets changed their life. Now, the center is a finalist for the people's choice award.

"Well we're hoping to put it towards vet care. We get a lot of animals that are hit by cars, we have kittens that have been bitten by larger animals and things like that. We want to be able to do the more advanced surgeries to save these animals and to make a couple modifications to our facility," said Marilyn Wheaton, volunteers and education coordinator.

The center currently has more than 1,700 votes. You can vote at this link until Dec. 19.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.