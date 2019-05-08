Montgomery County celebrates travel and tourism week

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Montgomery County is celebrating why travel matters to its local economy as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.

In 2017, the local travel industry generated state and local tax revenue of $9.5 million, a major increase from 2016. Tourism leaders say they spend a lot of time marketing to people outside the area all the things to see and do in Montgomery County.

"In addition to having a great university here, we have awesome nature. If you're into hiking or paddling down a river, it can be as adventurous, or not, as you like it to be. Nature is certainly one of those things we promote here," said Lisa Bleakley, executive director of Montgomery County tourism.

The first Montgomery County Hospitality Awards ceremony May 22 will celebrate local businesses serving visitors to the area. It will be from 6 pm to 8 pm at Great Road on Main, Downtown Christiansburg. $10 admission collected at the door.

https://indd.adobe.com/view/8f3ce64a-0366-444d-a64f-d593192d1a39

OTHER TOURISM NEWS:

2019 Tourism Summit- June 17, 9a-2p at The Hyatt Place, Blacksburg. Hear from Dr. Vince Magnini of Virginia Tech as he shares highlights from the 2018 Montgomery County Visitor Profile Study and Esra Calvert, Director of Research at Virginia Tourism Corporation as she presents on tourism in Virginia and provides take-aways for Montgomery County. Please email info@GotoMontVA.com to indicate you'd like to attend and/or receive additional information on this event.



