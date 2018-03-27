Montgomery County votes to consider tax increase to have more school resource officers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A tax increase is now on the table in Montgomery County to help hire more school resource officers.

At a board of supervisor's meeting Monday night, Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin presented a proposal for either a half cent or a one cent real estate tax increase to keep school resource officers at each of the county elementary schools.

Of the 11 elementary schools in the county, eight are currently without officers.

After a question and answer period with the sheriff and hearing from local teachers and residents, the board voted to approve a one and a half cent advertised tax rate.

Sheriff Partin says this is the first step in making area schools safer and giving people in the county a chance to decide where their money should go.

"We have to have the resource officers in the schools. In Montgomery County we have 4,585 elementary school students. Our world is moving very fast and we need to protect these children," said Partin.

Citizens will have two chances to voice their opinions about the real estate tax rate increase before it is voted on by the board. A public hearing will be hosted on April 5 and there will be time for public address at the board meeting on April 9. The board will vote on the fiscal year 2019 tax rate and budget on April 16.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.