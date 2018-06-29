Montgomery County deputies investigate fatal wreck on Route 8

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Montgomery County deputies are investigating a fatal wreck Friday morning.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. on Riner Road, which is Route 8.

A 46-year-old man driving an SUV was traveling northbound when he ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The man was trapped in the car and died at the scene. His name will not be released until his family has been notified.

The sheriff's office says there is no indication that speed was a factor.

