Montgomery County deputies seize drugs, $35,000 cash during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Montgomery County deputies seized drugs, a gun, and more than $35,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

Kenneth E. Rowland, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with Schedule I/II drugs, and driving on a suspended license.

Rowland was driving on I-81 when he was stopped around midnight for traffic-related offenses.

During the stop, deputies found and seized drugs, a gun, and $35,000 in cash from the pickup truck.

Rowland is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

