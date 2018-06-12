Montgomery County employees to get pay raises

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Montgomery County employees will have more spending money starting in July.

Most of the county's 380 full- and part-time employees will get at least a 2 percent pay raise starting July 1.

Monday night, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will vote to make it official.

Nine employees will receive a one-time, 2 percent bonus instead of a raise.

County leaders said the pay increase would put Montgomery County salaries on par with other Southwest Virginia communities. They also hope it helps them to attract and retain employees.

