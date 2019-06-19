Montgomery County first responders to connect with special needs community

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is giving people with disabilities a chance to try new things.

The Sheriff's Office is teaming up with other area first responders for the fourth annual "EFFORT" event Saturday. EFFORT stands for “Enabling Friends For Our Response Teams.”

Participants will get to learn how to put out a fire, run an obstacle course, learn basic first aid and connect with first responders.

"Our special needs community forms a bond with us and it's just a very special time. And it also helps us in the future because they know they can trust us, so when they see us, they're not scared," Sheriff Hank Partin said.

The EFFORT event is happening at the Christiansburg Recreation Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

